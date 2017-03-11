Nick Frost and Simon Pegg Are Working on a New Mystery Project Together

The "Spaced" and Cornetto Trilogy duo is working together on something "a bit special at the moment."

Great news for Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s fans: the British duo is working on a new project together. But we will have to wait until later in the year to get more details about this collaboration. “Simon and I are working on something,” Frost told Inverse. “We’re trying to do something a bit special at the moment. It’s a work in progress, and we may have some more information on it later in the year.”

The two met in the ’90s and became good friends. Alongside Jessica Hynes, Pegg wrote a role for Frost in his popular sitcom “Spaced.” The duo then worked on three films together with director Edgar Wright —”Shaun of the Dead” (2004), “Hot Fuzz” (2007), and “The World’s End” (2013), known as the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. They also co-wrote and starred in the alien comedy “Paul,” released in 2011.

“I think I’d [want] to do something in the sci-fi world,” Frost said about their next collaboration. “Something a bit ghost hunter-y, or a bit Monster of the Week in a comedy. With two guys and a girl, it’s like the ‘X-Files,’ but they’re not affiliated with any government agency.”

Frost and Pegg are still not sure whether their next project together will be for the big screen or for TV. But one thing Frost knows for sure is that he has matured and is now more willing to take criticism and feedback from people, especially executives overseeing projects.

“We’re not Judd Apatow, we’re not J.J. Abrams, so there are still people who say, ‘I’d like to see this.’ You’re still made to jump through hoops,” Frost said. “Everyone has a job to do and everyone has an opinion on everything. Writing ‘Paul,’ Simon and I would always have a knee-jerk reaction to someone giving a note about something and think, ‘What do you fucking know?’ I think as you get older and you mature more, you realize, you know what? Listen to that note. It could be fucking great, it could be worthwhile.”

Frost will appear next in season 2 of AMC’s martial arts drama “Into the Badlands.” Up next for Pegg is Vaughn Stein’s drama/thriller “Terminal,” in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie, and is set for release this year.

