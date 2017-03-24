‘Sinister 2’ Director Ciarán Foy Set to Helm Black List Horror Screenplay ‘Eli’

Production for the psychological horror film is set to begin in the summer.

Irish writer/director Ciarán Foy (“Citadel,” “Sinister 2”) has come on board to helm the psychological horror film “Eli.” The movie will be based on David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List script. The screenplay will be written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

READ MORE: ‘Raw’ Review: This Tasty Art Horror Is David Cronenberg For Teen Feminists

The film follows the story of a young boy named Eli, who suffers from an unusual disease. When he gets admitted into a secluded facility for treatment, the boy soon realizes that the place is haunted and that he will not be able to get out.

READ MORE: ‘The Honor Farm’ Exclusive Clip: A Group of Teenagers Summons the Dead in SXSW Teen Horror-Comedy

Trevor Macy will produce the film under his Intrepid Pictures banner. John Zaozirny will also produce via Bellevue Productions, and Gabriel and Daniel Hammond will executive produce for Broad Green. Melinda Nishioka will co-produce for Intrepid.

Floy has a couple of projects in the works with Blumhouse Productions, including “The Shee,” an elevated thriller which he will write and direct. Production for “Eli” is set to begin in the summer.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.