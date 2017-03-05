You Can Now Visit Skull Island on Google Maps — Unless You’re Scared

You're not scared, are you?

If you’re at all familiar with Skull Island, you’re well aware that the home of cinema’s most famous giant ape is a terrible place where no one should ever go. Those seduced by the fictional locale’s siren song despite knowing better can now glimpse it on Google Maps, which has partnered with Legendary and Universal Pictures to provide a geography lesson for prospective moviegoers ahead of next week’s release of “Kong: Skull Island.”

READ MORE: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Review: It’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ With Monsters, Or At Least That’s Part of the Idea

Listed as an “archaeological site” west of Peru, Skull Island has already received nearly 7,000 reviews and boasts a cumulative 3.6-star rating. One user informs potential visitors that, though “the island itself is amazing and would in any other location be heaven on earth,” “the mood quickly changes one you have your first encounter with the King himself.”

READ MORE: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer: Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston Unleash Cinema’s Most Iconic Beast

Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly and John Goodman star in “Kong: Skull Island,” which was directed by “Kings of Summer” helmer Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The film will be released in theaters next Friday, March 10.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.