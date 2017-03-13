Snoop Dogg Points a Gun At ‘F*cking Clown’ Trump in New Music Video — Watch

The video offers a satirical view on current political events and a critique on police brutality.

Snoop Dogg has dropped a new music video for his rework of “Lavender,” the single from Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD, featuring Kaytranada. Dubbed “Lavender (Nightfall Remix),” the concept of the video came from YouTube star Jesse Wellens, who co-directed the clip with James DeFina.

On the video — which was released on Sunday via Wellens’ popular YouTube channel PrankvsPrank — everyone is a clown, except for Snoop. It features actor Michael Rapaport as a father (and a clown), who gets shot by a police officer on his way to work, all as a bystander records the incident. As reported by Billboard, the scene was inspired by the shooting of Philando Castile last July, which was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend.

The video also features a faux box of Snoop Loops, dogs from the “Resident Evil” video games and a parody clown version of President Donald Trump, called Ronald Klump, who lives in The Clown House. The video offers a satirical view on current political events and a critique on police brutality.

“Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this fucking clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” Snoop told the magazine.

The rapper added, “The ban that this motherfucker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherfuckers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherfuckers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown shit going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Snoop said this record will be part of his next album, titled “Never Left,” which he plans on dropping in May. Watch the video below.

