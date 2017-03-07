‘Song to Song’: All the Fan-Captured Videos of Terrence Malick Shooting His Austin-Set Romance — Watch

The film has been in production for years, with many scenes shot during a music festival.

Not much tends to be known about Terrence Malick movies in advance, as the media-shy writer/director is famous for shooting in an improvisatory style and making significant changes throughout the editing process. (Just ask Adrien Brody.) “Song to Song” is a bit different, as much of the film was shot in the open at concerts in Austin and observers were able to get a sense of its narrative. With the movie set to premiere at South by Southwest in a few days, take a moment to review some of the videos of Malick filming that made their way to YouTube over the last several years.

The first shows the rarely photographed filmmaker with Christian Bale, who’s since expressed doubt that he’ll actually appear in the film: “I unfortunately wasn’t able to do everything I was meant to do, so I ended up doing like three, four days on that,” he told IndieWire’s Anne Thompson. “Which in Terry’s world means you’re never going to see me in it.”

Another shows Val Kilmer performing onstage, insisting that “this is the entertainment of eternity!” He’s joined by Rooney Mara on guitar:

Ryan Gosling takes the camera in yet another, which shows Mara, Michael Fassbender and Florence Welch (as in, the Machine) waving to a crowd of cheering onlookers; Malick can be seen in his signature hat.

The Malick-centric YouTube channel One Big Soul has more where that came from, including one with Gosling and Mara watching a performance onstage before heading off on their own:

Fassbender and Natalie Portman left the music festival and headed to a college football game for another scene:

After its SXSW premiere, “Song to Song” will open in New York and Los Angeles courtesy of Broad Green Pictures next Friday, March 17.

