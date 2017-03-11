Terrence Malick Makes a Rare Appearance at SXSW 2017 and Digs Deep On His Process

Making an extremely rare public appearance, the elusive auteur spoke about his latest film with Richard Linklater and Michael Fassbender.

Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song” opened the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, and as usual, the reclusive filmmaker was nowhere to be seen. But the situation was very different the next morning, where Malick joined “Song to Song” star Michael Fassbender’s conversation about the film with director Richard Linklater. Needless to say, the mere presence of Malick in public discussing his films is a pretty big deal. The filmmaker has developed a reputation for being reclusive, and certainly not keen on discussing his craft, having not done interviews in decades.

On Saturday, however, Malick offered a surprisingly deep dive into his process, guided along by moderator, longtime friend and evident super-fan Richard Linklater.

“You can’t live in Austin and escape the music,” said Malick about making his new film set against the Austin music scene.

The director, who often sets his movies in the past, admitted he was concerned about setting a film in the modern day.

“I remember feeling timid about it because it’s hard to project yourself into the present,” he said. “I think making a contemporary film you think about what images haven’t been used in advertising… but what you come see there is as many images today as there was in the past.”

Linklater kept returning to this idea — that over his last three films, “To the Wonder,” “Knight of Cups,” and now “Song to Song,” Malick is reaching for something different in his approach to filmmaking. Malick agreed that there was some truth to this takeaway, but that his progress is largely due to technology. He could never have shot so many locations, he said, if it wasn’t the new digital cameras where he could be filming all the time.

“These days, with modern technology you can shoot a lot in 40 days,” said Malick, who admitted his first cut of “Song to Song” was was eight hours long. “It took a long time to cut it down to a manage length… We had enough footage to tell the story from a different perspectives.”

Fassbender said the shoot was so demanding that he doesn’t know if the cast could handle more than 40 days, that Malick’s approach is demanding and unlike a normal film there’s now down time to rest in the trailer.

“If we are driving to a location, we are shooting on the way there,” said Fassbender.

Ultimately, the focus of days discussion was about how Malick’s process was about searching and exploring in the act of shooting. Malick revealed that his famed Mexican cameraman Emmanuel Lubeski has given him the nickname of “apuntador,” the job title of person on Mexican soap operas who tells the cast what happens next in the scene.

“I have trouble working off things that are too preconceived, like storyboards,” said Malick. “When things become too prepared the life comes out of it. I think you work this way Rick.” (Linklater replied, “Not this hardcore. That’s why I’m so intrigued.”)

Later, Fassbender chimed in that Malick’s search for something new and dismissing anything contrived and conventional was an incredible discipline. Although, he admitted, it could be frustrating.

“I’ll be acting my socks off and you turn around and Terry is filming a beatle,” said Fassbender.

Malick admitted that there was a downside to his approach: the editing process takes a very long time. “You never know at the end of the day what you got,” said Malick. “The editing takes longer than you thought. So you have to ask the patience of the studios and financiers, sometimes more than once.”

Malick had difficulty formulating his thoughts about what he was trying to say about modern alienation in “Song to Song,” but indicated it had to do with over saturation of stimuli in the modern world and the desire to shed this. He revealed the original title was “Weightless,” based on the Virginia Wolf quote, which in an early cut had it’s own title card.

Wolf wrote,”How can I proceed now, I said, without a self, weightless and visionless, through a world weightless, without illusion?”