Southpaw Regional Wrestling: John Cena Stars in Hilarious WWE Comedy Miniseries

The four-episode original WWE comedy series features Cena playing a wrestling announcer in the vein of "Anchorman's" Ron Burgandy.

WWE may have a digital hit on its hands thanks to a miniseries called “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” that stars John Cena. The video has been viewed roughly 1.5 million times on YouTube and has a 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb through 72 ratings. Here’s the official synopsis from IMDb:

A mini-series that parodies 80’s southern Wrestling, “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” is a low budget wrestling show set in February 1987 featuring current WWE superstars playing 80’s wrestling stereotypes building up to the PPV “Lethal Leap year.”

The original WWE four-part miniseries introduces itself by claiming to be footage from a video cassette discovered in the WWE archives of a “renegade promotion” called Southpaw Regional Wrestling. Cena stars as Lance Catamaran, a wrestling announcer in the vein of Ron Burgandy who repeatedly hints at an impending emotional collapse.

“What a week it’s been!” Cena says in the first episode. “So much to talk about, and so many things we can’t talk about, like the time I used to pay common people to demean me and tell me I was bad at reading the news when I had that job up in Utica.”

At Forbes, Alfred Konuwa calls the miniseries “a great time that’s definitely worth a full season.” Cena recently tweeted that more episodes could be a possibility.

To watch the first episode, check out the video below.



