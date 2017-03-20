Harmony Korine’s ‘Spring Breakers’ Being Turned Into Digital Television Series

The film's original producers Chris Hanley and Fernando Sulichin are on board for this new adaptation of the Korine cult classic.

The reckless debauchery of Harmony Korine’s contemporary cult classic “Spring Breakers” is coming to television. Deadline reports that Blackpills, a digital streaming platform that is expected to launch this year, has ordered a “Spring Breakers” digital TV series from the original film’s producers Chris Hanley and Fernando Sulichin. The adaptation is one of four scripted shows the producing duo is setting up at Blackpills. Korine won’t be involved.

“Spring Breakers” became an instant cult classic when it was released by A24 in March 2013. The film gained attention for casting tween icons Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens in a more provocative light, but it cemented its status as a critical favorite after reviews found much to admire in Korine’s takedown of hedonistic millennial culture. James Franco earned rave reviews for playing the drug dealer who becomes a twisted father figure to the group of young girls after he bails them out of jail for a robbery. Gucci Mane and Rachel Korine also starred.

The producers and Blackpills are keeping further details under wraps for now, so it’s not confirmed whether or not the series will use the same characters or present an entirely different version of the events of the movie. Casting is currently in the works. Blackpills specializes in short-scripted content and will utilize an “unconventional digital format” for “Spring Breakers.” More details to come.

