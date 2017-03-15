Best-Selling ‘The Star Shards Chronicles’ Books to Be Adapted Into Animated Series

In Neal Shusterman’s books, six teenagers with supernatural afflictions find out they’re not alone in their suffering.

“The Star Shards Chronicles” is heading to TV.

Gaumont has optioned the global rights to best-selling author Neal Shusterman’s dark YA trilogy and is developing it as an animated series, Variety reports.

In the books, six teenagers who don’t know each other unwittingly share one key moment: they were conceived at the same moment when a star explodes light-years away. For some reason, they’re all suffering from a mental or physical affliction that gives them extraordinary but horrifying powers. Only when they come together can they defeat the mysterious forces that are devouring them from the inside and save the world while they’re at it.

“Neal’s characters have feelings and experiences that all kids can understand and this is what draws them to his books,” said Nicolas Atlan, the Los Angeles-based president of animation at Gaumont. “[Shusterman] is not only the writer of these amazing stories but will be a part of the team as we work together to bring this empowering trilogy to life.”

The three books in “The Star Shards Chronicles” are “Scorpion Shards,” “Thief of Souls” and “Shattered Sky.” Shusterman is the author of more than 30 award-winning books that also include “The Skinjacker Trilogy” and “The Unwind Dystology.” He wont the 2015 National Book Award for “Challenger Deep,” about a teenager with mental illness. The story was inspired on Shusterman’s own son who has mental illness.

Shusterman’s book “Scythe,” the first of a new series, will be adapted by Bluegrass Films. “Scythe” imagines a dystopian future in which humanity has conquered hunger, disease, war and death. But to keep the population in check, people known as “scythes” are trained in mastering the art of taking a life.

Meanwhile, “The Unwind Dystology” will hit the big screen courtesy of Constantin Film. This dystopian book series is a real doozy and imagines a future post-Second Civil War in which parents can decide to “unwind,” aka kill, their kids between ages 13 and 18 and transplant their organs to various recipients. And you thought your teenage years were rough.

