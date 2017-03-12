‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Documentary Exceeds Crowdfunding Goals By More Than 400 Percent

Adam Nimoy will direct "What We Left Behind."

Few movies and TV series have inspired the level of devotion among fans that “Star Trek” enjoys. The latest case in point is “What We Left Behind,” a crowdfunded documentary about the “Deep Space Nine” series launched by the show’s creators. Originally seeking $150,000 in contributions, it ended up raising $636,392 — 423 percent of its goal.

Adam Nimoy, who directed last year’s “For the Love of Spock” and whose father Leonard Nimoy played the beloved Vulcan Spock in the original series, is helming the project; showrunner Ira Steven Behr and David Zappone will produce it. Behr and Nimoy spoke to Space.com about the film, which was originally intended to run 60 minutes but will now go a full 90. “The people involved in the show are realizing that what they did really had value,” said Behr of the Indiegogo campaign’s success.

Nimoy has found himself binge-watching “DS9” to prepare himself for the upcoming documentary. “You see serialization, arcs for characters — some of the supporting cast had their own character arcs. These are not stand-alone episodes,” he said.

“What We Left Behind” doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but it may end up seeing the light of day sooner than the fan film “Axanar,” which has been in legal limbo.

