‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts Jason Isaacs as Captain

The CBS series will debut in late summer or fall.

“Star Trek: Discovery” has found its captain. The CBS series has cast “The OA” star Jason Isaacs to play Captain Lorca, the chief of the Starship Discovery, opposite Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the lead role of Lt. Cmdr. Rainsford. Mary Wiseman (“Longmire”) has also joined the cast, in the role of Tilly.

“Star Trek,” one of the most iconic and influential television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered. Production on the first season of the CBS All Access series began in January in Toronto. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions. Isaacs and Wiseman join a cast that includes Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue, Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, and Sam Vartholomeos as Ensign Connor.

“Star Trek: Discover” will debut on CBS in late summer or fall, with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s VOD/live-streaming service; it will also be available on Netflix in many countries.

