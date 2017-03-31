‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Rainn Wilson Cast as Kooky Conman From Original Series

The former “Office” star will connect “Star Trek’s” newest and oldest series in the Prime timeline.

“Star Trek: Discovery” has gone to Dunder Mifflin to recruit its newest cast member.

The CBS All Access series has cast comedian Rainn Wilson, who is best known for playing Dwight Schrute on the U.S. version of “The Office,” as Harry Mudd, CBS announced on Friday. The character is a minor one that had appeared in “Star Trek” the original series, thus placing this series in the same Prime timeline, as Fuller had once promised.

Harry Mudd, short for Harcourt Fenton Mudd, was originally played by Roger C. Carmel in two episodes of “TOS” and one episode of “The Animated Series.” The charismatic cosmic conman and space scofflaw was involved in a number of illicit activities that included smuggling, fraud, transporting stolen good and using counterfeit currency. Here’s a look at his rap sheet when the Enterprise first encountered him:

On first glance, the original take on Mudd seems like it would be a good fit for Wilson’s over-the-top comedic sensibilities. Also, although there is no indication whether or not the new Mudd will share the original series’ flamboyant fashion sense, we have high hopes.

As with previous casting announcements, CBS will not confirm the number of episodes or which ones Wilson will appear in to avoid spoiling storylines.

Wilson joins the previously cast Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, James Frain, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Terry Serpico, Malik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, Chris Obi, Shazad Latin, Mary Chieffo and Mary Wiseman.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere on CBS in late summer or fall, with subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access.

