Stella Reunion: Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black and David Wain Struggle with Modern Inventions in Hilarious New Sketch — Watch

The comedic trio has reunited for a 20 year anniversary sketch.

Twenty years after forming the live comedy trio Stella, Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black and David Wain have reunited for a hilarious new sketch titled “Rip Van Winkle.” The trio taped the short video back in January while in San Francisco to attend Sketchfest, where the video was then shown.

The sketch sees Showalter, Black and Wain waking up after having been sleeping since 1997, when they first formed their group. The trio struggles with modern inventions, such as a flat screen TV and confuse their hotel room thermostat with a transistor radio. They also puzzled when they don’t find Oprah Winfrey on broadcast television. But, unfortunately for fans of the funny trio, this video seems to be a one-off instead of a revival of their short-lived 2005 sketch comedy television show, which followed their absurd adventures.

After Stella, all three comedians have continued working in different projects. Besides acting, Showalter went on to write and direct. His latest directorial work, “The Big Sick,” premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Black has focused on writing and acting, appearing in series such as Comedy Central’s “Another Period.” Wain’s latest projects include the short-form web series “Childrens Hospital” and the satirical comedy series “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.”

The Stella reunion sketch was written and directed by Showalter, Black and Wain. Check out the hilarious video below.

