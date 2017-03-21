Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Conservative Alter Ego To Deliver ‘The Werd’ On Trump’s Budget Cuts — Watch

"I'm here because American needs me," said the other Stephen Colbert, sporting a Captain America sword and shield.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Last night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” a familiar face showed up to offer a more balanced perspective on President Trump’s proposed budget cuts. The old Stephen Colbert delivered “The Werd” from on high, a favorite “Colbert Report” segment that has since received an alternate spelling for legal reasons. Fresh from his bear-hunting retirement (“humans are out of season”), the former Colbert entered the stage in a cloud of smoke sporting a Captain America sword and shield to uproarious applause.

The new segment was chock full of quality zingers lampooning conservative rationale for the proposed 2018 budget. “It’s called ‘Meals on Wheels,’ but how often do you see a hamburger driving down the highway?” he asked, by way of explaining why the program to feed low income elderly people had to go. “We all know what happens to food after we eat it: We are literally throwing money down the toilet.” Oh, Stephen, how we missed you.

This is not the first time Colbert has returned to deliver “The Werd” — Captain America entrance and all — but it never gets old.

Watch the latest triumphant return below, beginning at 2:50.

