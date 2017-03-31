Stephen Colbert Slams Congress for Scrapping Internet Privacy Rules — Watch

“I guarantee you there’s not one person, not one voter of any political stripe anywhere in America, who asked for this," said the late-night host.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host slammed Congress for overturning Obama-era internet privacy rules by voting to allow internet companies to sell customers’ web browsing history.

“Anybody here use the internet?,” Colbert asked his studio audience at the beginning of his monologue. “Might wanna knock that off, because Congress has now voted to allow internet providers to sell your web browsing history… I understand that reaction, now might be a good time to clear your browser history. Just hit that button or pull the lever, I don’t know, I’ve never used this, I’ve got nothing to hide, I burned my computer this morning.”

Colbert added, “So, this is what’s wrong with Washington, D.C. Here’s the deal, I guarantee you there’s not one person, not one voter of any political stripe anywhere in America, who asked for this. No one in America stood up in a town hall and said, ‘Sir, I demand you let somebody else make money off my shameful desires. Yeah, maybe blackmail me someday! Please, give it to somebody else!’”

The host criticized Congress for siding with internet companies. “I can’t believe they’re publicly taking the side of big internet cable companies,” he said. “Taking the side of a cable company? The only thing less popular would be if they passed a bill allowing traffic jams to call you during dinner, to give you gonorrhea.” Watch the complete monologue below.

