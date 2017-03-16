Stephen Colbert Teases Rachel Maddow For Teasing The Country About Trump Tax Returns — Watch

As Maddow doubled down on her "scoop" to Jimmy Fallon, Colbert said what everyone was really thinking.

Stephen Colbert cut a mean Rachel Maddow on “The Late Show” last night, with a killer bit taking aim the MSNBC host’s dramatic Trump tax return tweet, and the ensuing anti-climactic one-sheet she revealed.

Fans of “The Rachel Maddow Show” know she loves to draw out a point, and has a certain staccato way of doing so. But when Maddow tweeted “BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns” on Tuesday night, viewers less savvy to her ways tuned in with wild abandon. When Maddow finally revealed that she had a single page from his 2005 returns showing he paid his taxes in full, people were naturally disappointed, to put it mildly.

Last night, while Maddow was doubling down on why her “scoop” was so big to Jimmy Fallon on “Late Night,” Colbert was roasting his old friend in a hilarious segment that perfectly captured Maddow’s signature cadence.

Underneath a banner reading, “LSSC Special Report,” Colbert opens: “I hold in my hand, something very significant. It is a joke.” The joke in question turns out to be “Why did the chicken cross the road,” allowing Colbert to whip out the world’s cutest chicken expert. Maddow took Colbert’s parody in stride, tweeting last night: “OH MY GOD HOW DOES HE KNOW I HAD A PET CHICKEN.”

Watch the pitch perfect segment below:

