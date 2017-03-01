Stephen Fry Takes On Sherlock Holmes For New Exclusive Audible Collection

No stranger to the audiobook world, Stephen Fry teams with Audible to bring his iconic voice to the beloved classic.

As Sherlock Holmes turns 130 this year, Audible is bringing Stephen Fry to take on another classic book series. Famous for narrating all of the British audiobooks for “Harry Potter” and “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” Stephen Fry is not only tackling the complete Sherlock Holmes collection, but also creating exclusive introductions for each book.

READ MORE: Amazon’s Audible App Oscar TV Spots Feature Celebrities Reading Classic Literature

This is not Fry’s first foray into the world of Sherlock Holmes, having portrayed Mycroft Holmes in the 2011 sequel, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” directed by Guy Ritchie. Fry cites Sherlock Holmes as being one of the formative pieces of art that made him love stories and become a story-teller. In his introduction for “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,” Fry credits Holmes as being the first superhero and delves into the mythos of the superhero: “Heroes with remarkable gifts are as in vogue now as they have been since they first appeared, perhaps even more in vogue.”

Known for his humor and wit in his own writing, Stephen Fry will be bringing a proper Sherlockian perspective to the acclaimed series. For a series that has been reimagined time and time again, Fry brings to life the classic story without the frill of a glitzy adaptation – instead his voice transports us back to the heart of the story at its core. Below, check out this Fry-narrated clip from Doyle’s second novel in the “Sherlock Holmes” series, “The Sign of Four.”

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.