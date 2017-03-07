Stephen King Has Seen ‘It’ and Says the Filmmakers ‘Have Done a Wonderful Job’

The oft-adapted author isn't afraid to speak up when he isn't pleased with the movies based on his books.

“It” doesn’t hit theaters for another six months, but at least one person has seen it: Stephen King. The oft-adapted horror writer, whose 1986 novel was previously turned into a miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown, is said to have watched — and, crucially, enjoyed — the upcoming film version directed by Andrés Muschietti.

READ MORE: ‘It’: New Look at Pennywise’s Full Makeup and Outfit Promises Millions of Kids Will Be Terrified

“Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of IT today and wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production,” reads a message posed to Instagram by “It” producer Seth Grahame-Smith, who wrote “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

This new adaptation hasn’t had the smoothest of productions, as its development dates back to 2009 and original co-writer/director Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”) departed the project in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘It’: First Look at Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown in Andrés Muschietti’s New Take on the Terrifying Stephen King Novel

King hasn’t always been happy with adaptations of his novels, most famously “The Shining” — he’s called Stanley Kubrick a man who “thinks too much and feels too little.” Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard star in “It,” which is scheduled for release on September 8.

I can die now. Goodbye. I’m dead. 🎈 A post shared by Seth Grahame-Smith (@instagrahamesmith) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.