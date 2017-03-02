Steve Martin Is Teaching a MasterClass on Comedy This Spring — Watch the Trailer

The online course will be available this spring.

Steve Martin is joining the likes of Aaron Sorkin, Hans Zimmer and Werner Herzog by teaching a MasterClass this spring. The subject of his course will, of course, be comedy, and Martin’s enthusiasm for the project is clear: “I’m so honored to be invited into your home, phone, or wearable,” he says in a statement. Watch the trailer for his MasterClass below.

“I was talking to some students and they were saying things like, ‘How do I get an agent? Where do I get my headshots?'” the actor and comedian recalls in the video. “And I just thought, ‘Shouldn’t the first thing you’re thinking about is, How do I be good?'” Other musings: Comedians starting their set by asking how the crowd is doing is a pet peeve, editing is a powerful tool and jokes that rely on the word “fuck” as a punch line should be rethought.

Martin also assures prospective students that he himself had no comedy when he first started out, which should be comforting. His MasterClass will be available within the next few months, and pre-enrollment is now open.

