Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks Team Up for Freedom of the Press Drama ‘The Post’

The drama will focus on the role of the Washington Post in bringing the Pentagon Papers to light in 1971.

Steven Spielberg will be directing Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in the new drama “The Post,” as reported by Deadline. The fact-based feature will mark the acting powerhouses’ first on-screen team-up.

The drama will focus on the role of the Washington Post in bringing the Pentagon Papers — a report about the United States’ political and military involvement in Vietnam between 1945 and 1967 — to light in 1971. Hanks has been tapped to play Post editor Ben Bradlee, while Streep will play publisher Gray Graham. The duo went up against the federal government over the paper’s right to publish the report.

READ MORE: Film Acquisitions Rundown: Sony Picks Up Tom Hanks’ ‘Greyhound,’ Lionsgate Acquires ‘Rally Car’ and More

The film will be based on a script by Liz Hannah, which was picked up last year by Pascal Pictures. Spielberg will produce the movie, alongside Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal (“Ghostbusters”) and Kristie Macosko Krieger (“Bridge of Spies”).

READ MORE: ‘Five Came Back’ Trailer: Netflix and Steven Spielberg Reveal The True Story of WWII Filmmakers Who Served With Cameras

“The Post” will mark Spielberg and Hanks’ fifth movie together. They have previously worked on “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), “The Terminal” (2004) and “Bridge of Spies” (2015) together. As for Streep, the actress voiced Blue Mecha in Spielberg’s 2001 “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” She also narrates the upcoming Netflix documentary “Five Came Back,” in which Spielberg is featured.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.