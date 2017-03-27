Entries for the Student Academy Awards Are Now Open

The submission deadline is is June 1.

Submissions to the 2017 Student Academy Awards are now open. Aspiring filmmakers currently attending film school have until Thursday, June 1 to send in their work; all Student Academy Award winners are eligible for Oscar consideration.

For the first time, students at international film schools will have two options when it comes time to submit their films. CILECT-member schools can still send one movie per category, while international students are now permitted to enter work via festivals recognized by the Student Academy Awards Executive Committee. Full-time film students in the U.S. need to submit films made within their respective programs.

Past winners include the likes of Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga, John Lasseter, Spike Lee, Trey Parker and Robert Zemeckis, among others. This year’s Student Academy Awards ceremony, the 44th overall, will take place on October 12 at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

