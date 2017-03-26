Studio Ghibli Easter Eggs: Video Shows Unique Connections Between Hayao Miyazaki Films — Watch

The master animator planted several secrets and surprises in his features.

Studio Ghibli films are known for their lush animation and attention to detail, and a new video from Ghibli Museum points out unique connections and easter eggs found in the work of co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. Similar to American animation studios such as Disney and Pixar, Ghibli animators find room to put fun flourishes in their work.

READ MORE: Hayao Miyazaki Calls Artificial Intelligence Animation ‘An Insult To Life Itself’

Including moments from “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Porco Rosso,” “Whisper of the Heart,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “From Up on Poppy Hill,” and ” My Neighbor Totoro,” this video showcases parallel scenes, hidden characters and other gems for diehard fans.

Miyazaki is currently working to complete his next project, “Boro the Caterpillar,” which started as a short until he left retirement to expand it into a feature. Miyazaki has been developing this tale for 20 years, and described the project as “a story of a tiny, hairy caterpillar, so tiny that it may be easily squished between your fingers.”

Watch the video below:

Things very few people know in Hayao Miyazaki Movies pic.twitter.com/rM2jK4CUP9 — Ghibli Museum (@TheGhibliMuseum) March 25, 2017

