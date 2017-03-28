Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 Bringing Six Animated Classics Back to the Big Screen — Exclusive

Fathom Events and GKIDS are teaming up to bring a ton of amazing Studio Ghibli experiences to the big screen throughout 2017.

Fathom Events and indie animation distributor GKIDS are partnering up for the first-ever Studio Ghibli Fest, which will see six animated classics from the company return to the big screen alongside other brand new animated offerings from the around the world. The series kicks off in June with a two-night theatrical re-release of “My Neighbor Totoro.” Each month through November will see another Studio Ghibli favorite return to the theaters, including “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Castle In The Sky,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and more.

READ MORE: Studio Ghibli Producer Confirms Hayao Miyazaki is At Work On His First Feature Since 2013

The festival will also bring the French animated movie “Mune: Guardian of the Moon” to U.S. theaters for the very first time, as well as GKIDS Minifest, an ongoing collection of award-winning and international animated short films. Two additional new U.S. releases are being planned for later in the year as well.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering again with GKIDS to bring these beloved animated films to the big screen, including some of Hayao Miyazaki’s most iconic works,” said Fathom Events CEO John Rubey. “Fans across the nation will now have the unique opportunity to experience these brilliant films as they were meant to be seen, on the big screen with full cinema sound, and together with their friends and families.”

Tickets for these titles can be purchased online beginning Friday, April 28 at the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available April 28.

2017 is shaping up to be the best year ever for Studio Ghibli fans. In addition to the festival, company co-founder Hayao Miyazaki at work on his first feature since “The Wind Rises.” His first CGI short film, “Boro the Caterpillar,” is expected to premiere at the Studio Ghibli museum in Japan this summer.

Dates for the Studio Ghibli re-releases can be found below:

“My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) – Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) – Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24

“Castle In The Sky” (1986) – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) – Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25

“Spirited Away” (2001) – Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30

“Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) – Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27

