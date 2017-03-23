‘Survivor,’ ‘NCIS’ Trilogy, ‘Scorpion,’ More Series Renewed in Massive CBS Pickup for Fall 2017

Shows still awaiting word include "Criminal Minds," 2 Broke Girls" and "Elementary."

CBS has given an early renewal for next season to 18 of its top shows, including newcomers “Bull,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “MacGyver,” “Man with a Plan” and “Superior Donuts.”

Also back: “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mom,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Scorpion,” “Survivor,” “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes.”

Previously announced to return were “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which was recently renewed through the 2018-2019 season in a two-year agreement between CBS and Warner Bros. TV.

CBS announced 18 renewals in all on Thursday. Most of the shows renewed are produced by CBS’ in-house unit, CBS Television Studios. (“Kevin Can Wait” is a co-production with Sony, while “Big Bang” and “Mom” come from Warner Bros. TV and “Life In Pieces” is produced by 20th Century Fox TV.)

The news also comes as CBS recently switched showrunners “Bull”: Glenn Gordon Caron, who has a deal at CBS TV Studios, will take over “Bull” next season as current showrunner Mark Goffman transitions to development.

CBS cautions that it will renew more shows in the future; it has until mid-May, when the network announces its fall 2017 schedule. Not renewed yet, but expected to return: “2 Broke Girls” and “Criminal Minds.” Just returning, so it’s too soon to tell: “The Amazing Race” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” Truly on the bubble: “Elementary” and “Undercover Boss.” Not looking good, or already canceled: “Code Black,” “Doubt,” “The Great Indoors,” “The Odd Couple,” “Pure Genius” and “Training Day.”

