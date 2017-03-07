SXSW 2017 Announces Plans for New Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award — Exclusive

The award will be given in honor of the Beastie Boys member and Oscilloscope Laboratories' late founder.

The SXSW Film Festival and Oscilloscope Laboratories have announced the creation of a new award being presented at this year’s ceremony, called the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award.

READ MORE: SXSW 2017 Lineup: Drug-Addicted Lovers and Barbecue Lead Surprises and Hidden Gems

The award will be given to a winner chosen from the Visions section — a previously noncompetitive section — and awarded “in honor of a filmmaker whose work strives to be wholly its own, without regard for norms or desire to conform.” The winner will be chosen by a committee selected by SXSW programmers.

Adam Yauch, a member of the Beastie Boys, founded his film production and distribution company, Oscilloscope Laboratories, in 2008. The company, which has released films such as “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Fits,” will sponsor the award in recognition of Yauch.

READ MORE: SXSW 2017 Episodic Lineup to Include ‘Dear White People,’ ‘American Gods’

“Yauch’s storied artistic career is commonly characterized by an enthusiastic and lifelong love of music and cinema, but it was reinforced to great effect by his sense of humor, compassion, and unparalleled individuality,” Oscilloscope brass said in an official statement. “Qualities evidenced in his work as a filmmaker, filmgoer, film executive, goat herder, musician, and friend.”

The 2017 SXSW Film Festival kicks off on Friday, March 10 and runs through Saturday, March 18.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.