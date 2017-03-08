SXSW 2017: The Most Exciting TV Events You Can’t Miss

Attendees will get early looks at great TV like "American Gods" and "Dear White People," while also participating in a unique assortment of other events.

SXSW has diversified its interests over recent years, and the world of television is no exception to that. This year’s most exciting moments include exclusive world premieres, panel conversations, escape rooms and a pop-up chicken restaurant. If you’re not going, there’s plenty to envy — and if you will be in attendance, you owe it to the world to share as much as you can on social media.

Screenings

Here is the schedule for the official Episodics line-up, which features six new TV series in competition alongside other SXSW selections:

“American Gods” (Starz)

Vimeo Theatre

March 11, 2017

11:00am —11:59am

“The Son” (AMC)

Zach Theatre

March 12, 2017

7:00pm —8:32pm

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

Zach Theatre

March 13, 2017

1:15pm —2:17pm

“Nobodies” (TV Land)

Zach Theatre

March 13, 2017

3:45pm —4:28pm

“I Love Bekka and Lucy” (Stage 13)

Alamo Ritz 1

March 13, 2017

7:00pm —8:42pm

“I’m Dying Up Here” (Showtime)

Paramount Theatre

March 15, 2017

11:30am —12:29pm

In addition, there will be a special screening, not connected with SXSW, in partnership with ATXfest (a separate festival that occurs in June):

“Prison Break” (Fox)

Violet Crown Cinema

March 12, 2017

2:00pm

Panels

SXSW has programmed a number of exciting panels and keynotes featuring some of our favorite talents this year. Here’s a curated list:

Film Keynote: Jill Soloway

March 11, 2017 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 18ABCD

Talking ‘Animals’: The HBO Show Made in An Apartment

March 11, 2017 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 16AB

Moderated by IndieWire’s Eric Kohn

Inside the Making of “Preacher”

March 11, 2017 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 18ABCD

Lewis Jacobs/Sony Pictures Television/AMC

A Conversation with Melanie Lynskey

March 11, 2017 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 16AB

Featured Speaker: Noah Hawley

March 11, 2017 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 16AB

Casey Neistat: From YouTube Star to Media Company Co-Founder

March 11, 2017 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Ballroom D

Film Keynote: Lee Daniels

March 12, 2017 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 18ABCD

A Conversation with Wagner Moura and Alice Braga

March 12, 2017 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 16AB

Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

A Conversation with Nick Offerman

March 12, 2017 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 18ABCD

A Conversation with Bob Odenkirk (moderated by Fred Armisen)

March 12, 2017 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Austin Convention Center

Room 18ABCD

Featured Session: “Game of Thrones” Showrunners

March 12, 2017 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Ballroom D

“Veep”: A Conversation with the Cast and Showrunner

March 13, 2017 | 3:30PM – 4:30PM

Austin Convention Center

Ballroom D

Other Events

Los Pollos Hermanos Pop-up Restaurant

Friday, March 10: 12pm-10pm

Saturday, March 11: 11am-8pm

Sunday, March 12: 11am-4pm

122 W. 5th Street, NE corner of 5th/Colorado

The best fast food chicken and fries in Albuquerque, New Mexico (and the best drug front) will be available in Austin to promote the lead-up to “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul.” This is, of course, in addition to the Bob Odenkirk panel talk on March 12 (listed above).

HBO Invites Fans to Escape

HBO is bringing a new twist to this fest, with three themed “escape rooms” celebrating the shows “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” and “Silicon Valley.” We have literally no idea what exactly that might entail, but if you want to reserve a slot, visit HBOTheEscape.com.

“Talk Show the Game Show: Live”

March 11, 2017 | 8:00PM – 9:30PM

Esther’s Follies

The upcoming TruTV series, which gamifies the talk show experience with a revolving slate of guests competing to win the most meta competition around, originated as a stage show. If you want a taste, hit up a live demonstration featuring Scott Thompson, Bonnie McFarlane, and Nick Thune.

“Twin Peaks” Immersive Experience

March 16, 17 | 12:00PM

Showtime

Like everything else surrounding the return of “Twin Peaks,” this has an aura of mystery. But from the official Showtime release:

SXSW badge holders will be transported into an immersive “Twin Peaks” experience at The Showtime House, with themed cocktails, premium merchandise and a photo booth at the “Twin Peaks” lodge. Adjacent to Clive Bar on Rainey Street, Showtime is giving fans the opportunity to stop by the Double R Diner pop-up shop, offering a limited quantity of local Austin treats including free High Brew Coffee and Tiny Pies cherry pie.

Kyle MacLachlan will also make a special appearance eon Thursday the 16th, and performers will include Neko Case, Real Estate, M. Ward, Agnes Obel, Holly Macve, Julie Byrne, Alex Cameron, Aldous Harding, Alexandra Savior, Cameron Avery and Annie Hart (of Au Revoir Simone), Tim Darcy, L.A. Salami and Let’s Eat Grandma.

SXSW 2017 kicks off this week. For full coverage, stay tuned to IndieWire.

