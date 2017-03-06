SXSW Selection ‘I Love Bekka and Lucy’ Celebrates Female Friendship — Watch Exclusive Clip

Based off of the 2012 web series hit, “I Love Bekka and Lucy” harnesses the heart of “Broad City” with a bit of a bite to it.

Having found success with her 2012 web series “I Love Lucy & Bekka,” playwright Rachael Holder is returning with a full-scale short form series, “I Love Bekka and Lucy,” premiering worldwide at SXSW this year as part of the Episodic line-up. Produced by Stage 13 through Warner Brothers, “I Love Bekka and Lucy” emphasizes the same ideas of friendship from the previous series, but with more time available to flesh out these two inseparable best friends.

Jessica Parker Kennedy and Tanisha Long star as Bekka and Lucy, respectively. The two bounce off each other in ways that aren’t always so seamless, as Bekka’s cynicism plays against Lucy’s dreamier personality. Despite their differences, their deep friendship grounds them. Rounding out the rest of the cast in Holder’s world is Alexis Denisof (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” fame), as well as Chris Smith.

With a largely female cast and crew, Holder is hoping to enhance our perspective on the nuances of female friendship. While sharing similarities to the likes of “Broad City,” “I Love Bekka and Lucy” leans further into the realistic type of conflict friends still can face with each other. With digitally-minded distribution, “I Love Bekka and Lucy” also represents a shift beyond its content — Stage 13 is part of a larger initiative by Warner Brothers to develop and promote content from a digital perspective.

Check out this exclusive clip below, in which Becca argues that Lucy’s rush to get married is “feeding some deadline that no longer exists for our gender.” “I Love Bekka and Lucy” is premiering at SXSW and ultimately streaming digitally through Stage 13.

