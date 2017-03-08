‘Sylvio’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: A Small-Town Gorilla Finds Himself in Offbeat SXSW Comedy — Watch

The film will have its world premiere at this month's SXSW.

It’s easy to feel stuck in your life, especially if you’re a gorilla named Sylvio living amongst humans. That’s not just some random, stray thought, it’s the plot of the aptly named comedy “Sylvio,” directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley, which will have its world premiere at this month’s SXSW.

Set in a small town, the film follows the eponymous Sylvio (again, a gorilla amongst humans), who is unhappy at his job at a debt collection agency and would much rather express himself via hand puppet and an experimental puppet show that highlights the quiet moments of life. When he accidentally joins a local TV program and a series of on-air mishaps threaten to shatter his identity, he’s sent on a journey of self-discovery where reality and fantasy start to blend. Relatable.

Birney and Audley both appear in the film, as well as Sylvio Bernardi, Tallie Medel, and Meghan Doherty in main roles.

“Sylvio” will be screening Saturday, March 11; Monday, March 13; and Wednesday, March 15 at Alamo Ritz and Alamo Lamar at SXSW. Watch our exclusive trailer and check out the poster below.

