‘Talk Show the Game Show’ Live: Wanda Sykes Judges Nick Thune at SXSW

The series premieres on truTV next month.

There’s more to South by Southwest than just the movies, whether it be ultra-rare appearances by media-shy filmmakers or live versions of soon-to-premiere game shows. In the case of the latter, SXSW Comedy presented “Talk Show the Game Show” last night with host Guy Branum, who was joined by Wanda Sykes, Casey Schreiner, Nick Thune, Bonnie McFarlane and Scott Thompson. Watch the entire “episode” below.

Formerly of “Awkward” and “Chelsea Lately,” the writer/comedian/actor played ringleader during the proceedings, which introduced the show’s concept. Utilizing a point-based system — two points for a name drop, three points for flirting with the host — it’s likely the first talk show to require a scorekeeper and actively pit its host against his or her guests. (And everything is scored, including Branum’s monologue.)

Branum has been running a live version of the show in Los Angeles for years now. He’ll officially bring it to TV on April 5, when “Talk Show the Game Show” premieres on truTV.

