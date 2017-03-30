‘Talk Show the Game Show’: Tiffany Haddish Dishes on TruTV’s Wild New Mashup Series — Watch

The comedian also brought her “Keanu” kitty with her. Aww!

Get ready to laugh and say, “Aww!” “Talk Show the Game Show” is coming.

TruTV debuts its new hybrid show next week, giving stars points for doing all the good things that talk show guests are supposed to do. If you’ve ever watched a talk show and felt like, “Hey, I like that person,” then most likely that behavior would win them points on this show.

Take for example, Tiffany Haddish. In the premiere on Wednesday, April 5, the comedian really starts racking up the points for name-dropping, telling an anecdote and getting lots of laughs. But she can also be docked points for behavior that is unbecoming of a guest, such as excessive name-dropping, being boring or a failure to respect the host or audience.

We don’t know the outcome of Wednesday’s premiere, but we feel Haddish should win just for bringing her cat with her. Yes, eliciting an “Aww!” is totally point-worthy. (Just look at that face!)

Fun fact about Haddish’s cat: It was one of the kittens that played the title kitty in “Keanu,” in which Haddish co-starred with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Haddish named her cat Catonic and shared this information with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in January: “Her skill was just she was good at running on gunshots…and she was very good at just staying put in your arms.”

You can judge for yourself if you think Catonic is good at staying put in the sneak peek below:

Comedian Guy Branum (“The Mindy Project,” “Chelsea Lately”) hosts “Talk Show the Game Show,” which will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. on TruTV.

