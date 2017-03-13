‘Talk Show the Game Show’ Trailer: Celebs Score Points by Being Good Talk Show Guests — Watch

Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Moby, Aasif Mandvi, Margaret Cho, and Jonah Ray try to charm the TruTV host and audience.

Which celebrity will be win the coveted title of “Best Guest of the Night”?

That’s the question that TruTV’s “Talk Show the Game Show” asks when it premieres on April 5. When stars visit late-night talk shows to promote a project or themselves, they need to play nice to win over the host, Guy Branum (“Chelsea Lately,” “The Mindy Project”) and audience. “Talk Show the Game Show” awards them for these skills.

READ MORE: ‘Talk Show the Game Show’ Live: Wanda Sykes Judges Nick Thune at SXSW

For example, points can be awarded for getting applause by naming a city, flashing the host, singing, using a euphemism instead of swearing and making the audience go, “Aww!”

But beware. Being a bad guest is “grounds for sanction,” whatever that means. (Can we vote for pie in the face?) Bad behaviors include excessive name dropping, white male fragility, being boring, failure to respect the host or audience, and murder. Murder?! If one is guilty of murder, maybe getting dinged on a talk show is the least that could happen to that person.

Each episode, three celebs go head-to-head. Here’s the lineup for the first season:

John Salley vs. Tiffany Haddish vs. Dan Bucatinsky

Wanda Sykes vs. Scott Adsit vs. Pandora Boxx

Maria Bamford vs. Ben Roy vs. James Adomian

Diablo Cody vs. Moby vs. Arden Myrin

Tim Bagley vs. Rashad Jennings vs. Beth Stelling

Margaret Cho vs. Paul Feig vs. Ed Weeks

John Early vs. Ana Navarro vs. Kate Flannery

Utkarsh Ambudkar vs. Aparna Nancherla vs. Jon Daly

Tracey Wigfield vs. TJ Lavin vs. Oscar Nunez

Nicole Byer vs. Kyle Kinane vs. Julian McCullough

Fortune Feimster vs. Adam Cayton-Holland vs. Alice Wetterlund

Bridget Everett vs. Kelis vs. Josh McDermitt

Wendi McLendon-Covey vs. Jonah Ray vs. Michelle Buteau

John Ross Bowie vs. Aasif Mandvi vs. Phoebe Robinson

Julie Klausner vs. Moshe Kasher vs. Rhea Butcher

Chelsea Handler vs. Maurice Jones Drew vs. Nikki Glaser

And take a look at a trailer for “Talk Show the Game Show” below:

“Talk Show the Game Show” premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. on TruTV.

