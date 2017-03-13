‘Talk Show the Game Show’ Trailer: Celebs Score Points by Being Good Talk Show Guests — Watch

Which celebrity will be win the coveted title of “Best Guest of the Night”?
That’s the question that TruTV’s “Talk Show the Game Show” asks when it premieres on April 5. When stars visit late-night talk shows to promote a project or themselves, they need to play nice to win over the host, Guy Branum (“Chelsea Lately,” “The Mindy Project”) and audience. “Talk Show the Game Show” awards them for these skills.
For example, points can be awarded for getting applause by naming a city, flashing the host, singing, using a euphemism instead of swearing and making the audience go, “Aww!”
But beware. Being a bad guest is “grounds for sanction,” whatever that means. (Can we vote for pie in the face?) Bad behaviors include excessive name dropping, white male fragility, being boring, failure to respect the host or audience, and murder. Murder?! If one is guilty of murder, maybe getting dinged on a talk show is the least that could happen to that person.
Each episode, three celebs go head-to-head. Here’s the lineup for the first season:
John Salley vs. Tiffany Haddish vs. Dan Bucatinsky
Wanda Sykes vs. Scott Adsit vs. Pandora Boxx
Maria Bamford vs. Ben Roy vs. James Adomian
Diablo Cody vs. Moby vs. Arden Myrin
Tim Bagley vs. Rashad Jennings vs. Beth Stelling
Margaret Cho vs. Paul Feig vs. Ed Weeks
John Early vs. Ana Navarro vs. Kate Flannery
Utkarsh Ambudkar vs. Aparna Nancherla vs. Jon Daly
Tracey Wigfield vs. TJ Lavin vs. Oscar Nunez
Nicole Byer vs. Kyle Kinane vs. Julian McCullough
Fortune Feimster vs. Adam Cayton-Holland vs. Alice Wetterlund
Bridget Everett vs. Kelis vs. Josh McDermitt
Wendi McLendon-Covey vs. Jonah Ray vs. Michelle Buteau
John Ross Bowie vs. Aasif Mandvi vs. Phoebe Robinson
Julie Klausner vs. Moshe Kasher vs. Rhea Butcher
Chelsea Handler vs. Maurice Jones Drew vs. Nikki Glaser
And take a look at a trailer for “Talk Show the Game Show” below:
“Talk Show the Game Show” premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. on TruTV.
