‘Teen Titans Go!’: How the Show Stays Fresh Even After 200 Episodes

The series' producers speak about adapting to criticism and utilizing unique life lessons in an exclusive clip.

Reaching 200 episodes is an exceptional feat for any TV show, and “Teen Titans Go!” is poised to reach that mark during its current run on its fourth season. DC All Access interviewed some of the producers on the show, and you can catch a sneak peek in the video below.

In this exclusive clip, the producers speak about how they continue to come up with ideas even after airing over 150 episodes over the span of its previous three seasons. One producer confesses that much of their current success relies on them pursuing ideas which may not seem like good ones at face value, but contain quite a bit of humor and insightful lessons once they are visualized.

“I guess by doing things that are, like, bad ideas,” writer/producer Aaron Horvath says when asked how they keep the show interesting after 200 episodes. “We made an episode about investing in real estate, which, like, for a kid’s cartoon doesn’t seem like a great idea.”

One has to imagine it can be difficult and frustrating to continuously come up with quality content through such a lengthy yet consistent stretch of time. The show premiered in 2013, and producing over 50 episodes a year is no easy task, but the minds behind Cartoon Network‘s popular show seem to have found success of late by including valuable lessons for their audience which are traditionally not featured in kid’s shows.

“I want to do lessons that aren’t so obvious, and are actually useful,” producer Michael Jelenic states. Jelenic also goes on to say that their team began to focus on the inclusion of these lessons in their kid’s show due to initial criticism that their show was lacking in this department. It’s great to see the producers were not only listening for feedback, but applied this criticism to improve their show.

Watch the exclusive clip (which is not featured in the full-length interview) here:

And check out the full special here:

