‘Thank You for Smoking’ Being Adapted as Gun Control Series ‘Thank You for Shooting’

The anthology series is one of many that Keshet Studios is developing for an array of networks.

While bumming a cigarette off a stranger is becoming rarer these days, “Thank You for Smoking” could end up coming to our TVs anyway, reports Variety.

Thanks to Keshet Studios, the 2005 Jason Reitman satire is being adapted into an anthology series that would focus on a social issue each season. The first season of the revamped comedy would look at the gun control debate using the new title “Thank You for Shooting.”

In the original film, Aaron Eckhart starred as Big Tobacco spokesman Nick Naylor who used everything in his power, including bribes, charisma and the logic of false equivalency to push his agenda. The movie also co-starred Maria Bello, William H. Macy, Rob Lowe, Adam Brody, Katie Holmes, J.K. Simmons, and Robert Duvall.

“Thank You for Smoking” is just one of many concepts being developed by Keshet, including a comedy about political correctness on college campuses from “The Big Short” screenwriter Charles Randolph and a 1920s Ellis Island drama from “The Danish Girl” author David Ebershoff.

Over on ABC, John Leguizamo will star in a conspiracy caper called “Salamander” that’s based on a Belgian series. At CBS, a tech billionaire launches a crowdsourcing hub to solve his daughter’s murder in “The Wisdom of the Crowd,” and NBC is all about the patriotic drama “For God and Country,” about elite military operatives who pursue perilous missions behind enemy lines. The project comes from writer Dean Georgaris and is shooting in Morocco.

In the cable arena, AMC has ordered “Loaded,” about a group of young people who sell their video game startup and become rich in the process. On HBO, an untitled series from “In Treatment” creator Hagai Levi and Noah Stollman will bring to America a subtitled, Hebrew-language series about three Israeli teenagers who were murdered in 2014.

