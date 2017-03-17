‘The Three Hikers’ Exclusive Trailer: The Incredible True Story of American Civilians Lured into Iranian Detainment — Watch

Natalie Avital's festival favorite is heading for release.

In July of 2009, 3 American civilians were hiking along a path in Iraq when they were lured over the border by Iranian militants, consequently leading to their imprisonment. The Iranian government accused these 3 hikers of espionage and placed them in the notorious Evin Prison, holding them hostage for 2+ years.

“The Three Hikers” marks the directorial debut of Natalie Avital (who previously produced “Past God” and “State of Control”), and premiered at the AFI Docs Film Festival in Washington DC.

The film uses both news clips and testimonials from the hostages and their families to heighten the historical context of “The Three Hikers.” Ultimately, the film illustrates the emotionally intense battles of fighting for the return of their families with the fragile geopolitical relationship existing between the United States and Iran.

“The Three Hikers” attempts to move between the walls Evin Prison and the recounting of the testimonials regarding the “excruciatingly prolonged detainment.”

The film is distributed by Tricoast Worldwide and premieres March 21 on iN Demand, iTunes, Amazon, Sony Playstation, Microsoft Xbox, Google Play, and Vudu. Watch our exclusive trailer for the film below:

