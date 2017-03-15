‘The Batman’: Ben Affleck-Starring Superhero Feature Being ‘Rewritten From Ground Up’ — Report

Production for the follow-up to "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" may not start until 2018.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that negotiations for Matt Reeves to direct “The Batman” had come to a halt. Now, a new report by Slashfilm indicates that the screenplay for the superhero feature starring Ben Affleck is being completely rewritten. Affleck, DC Comics writer and CCO Geoff Johns and Chris Terrio (“Argo,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League”) were part of the team who worked on the first version of the screenplay for the follow-up to “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

READ MORE: ‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves to Replace Ben Affleck as Director of Superhero Drama

On Tuesday, Variety’s Senior Editor Justin Kroll took to Twitter to reveal that Reeves will be working on Fox’s “War For the Planet of the Apes” until the end of June, which means that production on “The Batman” will not begin until 2018. “Hearing Matt Reeves contracted to work on APES till at least end of June, so production on BATMAN likely not starting till 2018,” Kroll tweeted.

Hearing Matt Reeves contracted to work on APES till at least end of June, so production on BATMAN likely not starting till 2018 — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 14, 2017

READ MORE: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’: Fox Debuts Extended Look at Matt Reeves’ Gritty, Western-Influenced New Sequel

Kroll also explained that casting for the Warner Bros. production has not begun, since the director will not be able to meet with any talent until after wrapping Apes. “Also means any casting rumors you hear are likely BS seeing that he wouldn’t have time to meet with any talent till at least July,” he tweeted.

Also means any casting rumors you hear are likely BS seeing that he wouldn't have time to meet with any talent till at least July — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 14, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.