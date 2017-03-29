‘The Beguiled’: Sofia Coppola’s Feminist Revenge Trailer Stuns CinemaCon 2017 With New Footage

"The Beguiled" hits theaters on June 23.

“What happens in the dungeon stays in the dungeon.” Those were Colin Farrell’s first words upon appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday for an exclusive look at the full trailer for Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.”

The dark drama from Focus Features follows a wounded Union soldier from the Civil War (Farrell) who seeks refuge at a girls’ school in Virginia, but ends up as a prisoner. The trailer shows the ensemble cast of Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst tending to Farrell’s wounds before revealing their much more malicious agenda.

In one scene, Kidman stands next to a bed where Farrell is lying, blood covering her clothes, and asks for a saw. Another scene shows Farrell eating pie at a dinner table, surrounded by his hosts, when the sound of him choking quickly begins to fills the room.

READ MORE: Hollywood Women Are About to Kick a Lot of Ass on the Big Screen — CinemaCon 2017

“The story is just really intriguing and sexy and fun and dark,” Coppola said on stage. “It takes a dark turn you wouldn’t expect.” Coppola also wrote the script for “The Beguiled,” which is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Cullinan and was first brought to the big screen in 1971, starring Clint Eastwood.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“I had seen the 1971 film with Clint Eastwood and it was such a far out premise,” Coppola said. “I loved the girls’ school, southern gothic style and sexual tension in the hot south.”

“The Beguiled” hits theaters on June 23. “I hope people see it in the theater, where it was meant to be seen,” Coppola said.

Check out the first trailer from the film, released earlier this year, below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.