‘The Belko Experiment’ Trailer Gets the LEGO Treatment — Watch

After premiering at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival, “The Belko Experiment” is about to make its theatrical debut. But before that, the trailer for Greg McLean’s action-horror-thriller has gotten a LEGO makeover. According to LEGO enthusiast Huxley Berg, the film’s writer/producer James Gunn, himself, tasked him with recreating the trailer using the popular interlocking plastic bricks. Back in November, Berg put together a LEGO trailer for the Gunn-directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which got the director’s approval.

The film follows of group of Americans who get locked inside their office building in Bogotá, Colombia. As part of a twisted company-wide experiment, the co-workers are forced into a game of kill or be killed, as they receive orders from an unknown voice through the company’s intercom system.

“The Belko Experiment” stars John Gallagher, Jr. (“The Newsroom”), Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), Adria Arjona (“Emerald City’), and Melonie Diaz (“Fruitvale Station”). It opens in theaters this Friday, March 17. Watch the LEGO trailer below.

