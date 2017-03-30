‘The Book of Henry’ Trailer: Colin Trevorrow Returns to Indie Filmmaking Between ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Star Wars’

Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay and Jaeden Lieberher star in this family drama about a dark secret that leads to a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

How do you follow up a blockbuster like “Jurassic World”? If you’re Colin Trevorrow, you go back to your indie roots.

READ MORE: Focus Chases ‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow’s Hush-Hush ‘Book of Henry’

The director was a major discovery at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival thanks to his feature debut “Safety Not Guaranteed,” a $750,000 indie starring Mark Duplass and Aubrey Plaza that miraculously got him the keys to the $150 million “Jurassic World.” That dinosaur epic earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and got Trevorrow the gig directing “Star Wars: Episode IX.” But before he takes on the Skywalker saga, Trevorrow is returning to indie filmmaking with “The Book of Henry.”

The film stars Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay and Jaeden Lieberher as a family who discover their neighbors are hiding a dark secret. “St. Vincent” and “Midnight Special” breakout Lieberher is the 11-year-old Henry, who befriends the neighbors’ daughter Christina (Maddie Ziegler) and devises a plan to rescue her.

Focus Features will release “The Book of Henry” in select theaters June 16. Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace and Dean Norris co-star. Watch the debut trailer below.

