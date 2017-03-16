‘The Crown’ Season 2 Will Turn Its Attention to ‘Prince Philip’s Complexity’

Series creator Peter Morgan also discussed the possibility of a third season.

Heavy is the head that’s adjacent to the crown.

In the second season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth won’t be dominating the spotlight this time. At the Royal Television Society’s “The Crown: Deconstructing the Coronation” in London on Tuesday night, the show’s creator Peter Morgan revealed that the new season’s “soul is about Prince Philip’s complexity,” reports Elle.

When last we left “The Crown,” Prince Philip (Matt Smith) was setting off to open the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne and extend his trip with a five-month royal tour. The tension between him and Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) had not eased, and he saw this trip as a betrayal — her dismissing him as a problem.

Morgan confirmed that Season 2 “continues exactly where we left off, so the years that it travels are 1956 and 1964.” It’s not clear if “The Crown” will continue beyond a second season, since that would create some logistical issues.

He explained, “[Season 2] takes Claire Foy and Matt Smith to the outer edge of where we can take them, with their ages. If we took it any further we would have to think about recasting. There is not commitment of it going further at the moment. We’re just focusing on this season up until 1964.”

Although Morgan claimed to be in talks with Netflix, there has been no talk of a third season yet.

“The Crown” has earned two Golden Globe awards for Best Drama and Best Actress for Foy. She also snagged a Screen Actors Guild Award along with co-star John Lithgow, who took home the Best Supporting Actor award for portraying William Churchill.

The second season of “The Crown” will return to Netflix in November.

