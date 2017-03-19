‘The Dark Tower’ New Poster: Stephen King Reveals Topsy-Turvy Art

Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba star in the ambitious adaptation.

Stephen King took to Twitter on March 19 with something very exciting for “Dark Tower” fans: the first poster for the long-awaited film adaptation. The art recalls the upside-down city physics from “Doctor Strange,” and promises an appropriately ambitious scale for the film. It also reinforces a July 28 release date, reassuring fans who were concerned about possible production troubles.

“Dark Tower” producer Ron Howard spoke with Deadline about casting Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba for the iconic lead roles.

“When we began thinking about candidates, Idris just felt like a really exciting and dynamic possibility,” he said. “Idris brings this crucial combination of coiled danger, quiet charisma, undercurrents of complexity and nobility, and a kind of timeless cool. These are the elemental qualities of Roland, in my mind, and I think Idris carries it incredibly well. Then there is McConaughey. I had always thought he would be a tremendous Walter.”

Check out the poster and King’s message to fans below:

Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure. #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/0h0UnMq39i — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 19, 2017

