‘The Deuce’ Photos: James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal Star in David Simon’s ’70s Porn Drama

With “The Wire,” “Treme” and “Show Me a Hero” all in the books, David Simon is ready to drop “The Deuce” on eager audiences. His latest HBO series takes a look at the porn industry circa the 1970s, with James Franco (in dual roles) and Maggie Gyllenhaal leading the way. Entertainment Weekly has the first two images from the show, one of which you can see below.

Franco plays two brothers: Vincent and Frankie Martino, who played a role in the rise of adult entertainment in New York; he also directed two episodes. Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, plays a prostitute named Candy. “The stereotypes and ideas we have about prostitutes and people who work in porn are too vague,” the actress tells EW. “I hope that this show, in a way, shines a bright enough light on a group of people who haven’t had one shone on them.”

Emily Meade, Anwan Glover, Gary Carr and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. co-star in “The Deuce,” whose first season will consist of eight episodes. HBO has yet to announce a premiere date.

