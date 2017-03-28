‘The Dunning Man’ Exclusive Clip: Crime Does Not Pay In Big Screen Adaptation of Kevin Fortuna’s Short Story Collection

Kevin Fortuna's lauded short story collection is coming to the big screen.

Think your last apartment hunt was hard? Check out Michael Clayton’s new film “The Dunning Man,” featuring a protagonist who faces the kind of real estate troubles that will make your home-hunting problems seem like a walk in the park.

After losing his job and being dumped by his girlfriend, Connor Ryan (James Carpinello) returns to Atlantic City to try to rebuild his life by becoming a landlord for a few apartments in a low-rise condo complex that sits in the shadows of an exorbitantly expensive casino. The problem is, Connor’s tenants don’t want to pay him.

Willing to get his money by any means necessary, Connor is forced to take on a pair of Chechen animal trainers with underworld ties, a hard-partying rapper who keeps the neighbors up all night, and a charming single mother.

READ MORE: ‘A Ghost Story’ Trailer: David Lowery Reunites Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck For An Indie Powerhouse

Based on Kevin Fortuna’s lauded short story collection of the same name, Clayton’s film is filled with rich characters, strange situations and weirdly relatable problems.

“The Dunning Man” made its premiere at Cinequest earlier this month and will continue its festival run in the coming months. Check out our exclusive clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.