‘The Fits’ Director Anna Rose Holmer Criticizes Photoshopped Cannes Poster

Claudia Cardinale is featured on the poster, which has been airbrushed to make her look thinner.

A just-unveiled poster for this year’s Cannes Film Festival is raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. Featuring Claudia Cardinale, the new artwork has been criticized online for airbrushing the Italian actress to make her appear thinner than she did in the original 1959 snapshot. Joining the chorus is “The Fits” director Anna Rose Holmer, who tweeted her displeasure: “Why the need to alter Claudia Cardinale’s body so dramatically for #Cannes2017 official poster?”

“I am honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes,” Cardinale said in a statement, “and delighted with this choice of photo. It’s the image I myself have of the festival, of an event that illuminates everything around. That dance on the rooftops of Rome was back in 1959. No one remembers the photographer’s name … I’ve also forgotten it. But this photo reminds me of my origins, and of a time when I never dreamed of climbing the steps of the world’s most famous cinema hall. Happy anniversary!”

Born in 1938, Cardinale has appeared in such classics as “Rocco and His Brothers,” “The Leopard” and “8½”; she also starred in “Gebo and the Shadow,” Portuguese master Manoel de Oliveira’s last film before his death at age 106. This year’s edition of Cannes, the 70th, begins on May 17.

Why the need to alter Claudia Cardinale’s body so dramatically for #Cannes2017 official poster? pic.twitter.com/jvMEfejZUc — Anna Rose Holmer (@BARFH) March 29, 2017

