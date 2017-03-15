‘The Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’ Crossover Event Gets a Toe-Tapping Musical Trailer — Watch

On Tuesday, Barry and Kara must sing or die trying.

There’s no improv for Barry and Kara.

On “The Flash” and “Supergirl” musical crossover episode, the Music Meister (Darren Criss) only has one humble request: “follow the script.” It may sound like an easy thing to do, but any wrong move could result in their deaths.

In the trailer for the episode below, we find out what happens when the Music Meister puts Barry (Grant Gustin) into a coma, similar to Kara (Melissa Benoit). That’s no ordinary coma, but instead an alternate reality set in what looks to be a 1940s or 1950s musical.

While Team Flash tries to find a cure, Barry and Kara are left without their powers (but some really snazzy outfits). If they follow the script correctly — that means all the singing and dancing — then they can escape that weird reality. If they don’t, though, they die.

Watch the trailer below:

“The Flash” and “Supergirl” musical crossover event airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

