‘The Fly’ Remake: J.D. Dillard to Follow Up ‘Sleight’ With a New Take on the Sci-Fi Classic

More than 30 years after David Cronenberg’s body-horror benchmark hit theaters and nearly half a century since Kurt Neumann’s version did, “The Fly” is ready to be loosed upon the world once again. Deadline reports that J.D. Dillard, whose directorial debut “Sleight” premiered at Sundance last year, is in talks to co-wrote and direct a new take on the sci-fi story for Fox.

Alex Theurer, who co-wrote “Sleight,” will once again serve as Dillard’s writing partner. Their previous collaboration, which stars Jacob Latimore as a street magician who begins selling drugs to make ends meet for himself and the sister he’s raising on his lonesome, arrives in theaters on April 7 courtesy of WWE Studios and Blumhouse. Dillard and Theurer are also at work on “Sweetheart,” a thriller starring Kiersey Clemons of “Dope” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

No casting announcements have been made yet. Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis starred in Cronenberg’s version, while Al Hedison and Patricia Owens headlined Neumann’s; both are based on George Langelaan’s short story of the same name.

