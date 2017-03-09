‘The Get Down’ Part 2 Trailer and New Photos: The Rebels Return to Pursue Their Dream

The Netflix series gets back to Books and Mylene’s struggles and successes on April 7.

When “The Get Down” returns for the second half of its first season on Netflix, the year is 1978; one year after The Get Down Brothers defeated The Notorious Three. Despite that victory, Zeke (Justice Smith), aka Books, and the rest of the crew are still trying to make their mark with an emerging musical style.

In the trailer for the series’ return below, though, we can see Books in a stuffy blazer, and even though he can make anything look good, it’s so drab and dismal compared to the red he wears when he rhymes. Does that fact that Ed Koch is mayor have anything to do with it? Run, Zeke, run!

READ MORE: ‘The Get Down’: Netflix Releases New Music Video and Soundtrack Details Ahead of the Show’s Return — Watch

Unfortunately, Shaolin Fantastic (Shameik Moore) appears to have sunken even deeper into Fat Annie’s (Lillias White) clutches. It seems like only a matter of time before that life interferes with his art for good, despite the crew’s vow to remain loyal to one another — and keep making great music.

Meanwhile, Mylene’s (Herizen F. Guardiola) disco diva-hood looks like it took a non-stop train to fame. Despite the issues she has at home, Papa Fuerte (Jimmy Smits) sure seems happy with what the record label is telling him.

Take a look at the trailer for the return of “The Get Down” below:

Also check out the poster and new photos, too:

Netflix

Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

“The Get Down” returns with Part 2 of its first season April 7 on Netflix. The soundtrack for Part 2 will be released a week later on April 14.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.