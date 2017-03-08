Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Will Reunite for ‘The Godfather’ 45th Anniversary Celebration

Tribeca will close with back-to-back screenings of "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II."

I know it was you, Tribeca. This year’s edition of the festival will close on April 29 with back-to-back screenings of “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” followed by a cast reunion and conversation involving Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro. Bring your own oranges and hope for the best.

The one-time event, which marks 45 years since “The Godfather” was first released, isn’t the only anniversary screening: “Aladdin” celebrates 25 years with a sing-along; “Reservoir Dogs” also turns 25, followed by a discussion with Quentin Tarantino and members of the cast; and Michael Moore appears for a 15th-anniversary screening of his Oscar-winning documentary “Bowling for Columbine.”

Two more galas have just been announced as well: the world premieres of Daniel Kaufman’s “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story,” a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, and James Ponsoldt’s “The Circle.” This year’s edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, its 16th, begins on April 19.

