‘The Honor Farm’ Exclusive Clip: A Group of Teenagers Summons the Dead in SXSW Teen Horror-Comedy

“The Honor Farm” will be bring a blend of horror and comedy to SXSW. The film marks the feature directorial debut for Karen Skloss, who has helmed various shorts and documentaries. The film stars NBC’s “Revolution” alum Olivia Applegate in the lead role of Lucy.

Here is the film’s synopsis: When Lucy’s prom night falls apart, she finds herself jumping into a hearse headed for a psychedelic party in the woods. Looking for a thrill, the party wanders deeper into the forest, to a haunted and abandoned prison work farm. A secret wish and a summoning of the dead sends the group on a mind-bending trip into a dangerous trap.

The story was written by Skloss, alongside Jay Tonne Jr. The cast includes Louis Hunter, Dora Madison, Liam Aiken, Katie Folger, Michael Eric Reid, Will Brittain, Mackenzie Astin, Josephine McAdam, and Christina Parrish.

“The Honor Farm” will have its world premiere on Saturday, March 11, at Stateside Theatre, at SXSW. Watch the exclusive clip below.

