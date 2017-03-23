‘The Knick’ Cancelled: Steven Soderbergh’s Medical Series is ‘Done,’ Says Co-Star Chris Sullivan

The last episode of the Clive Owen-starring series aired back in December 2015.

Bad news for fans of “The Knick:” Cinemax may be canceling the series after its second season. Although there is no official word from the network, it seems like Steven Soderbergh’s medical drama, starring Clive Owen, may not be returning for a third season.

READ MORE: ‘Logan Lucky’ First Look: Steven Soderbergh Returns to the Big Screen For the First Time in Four Years

“Yeah, I’ve heard it’s done,” Chris Sullivan, who played ambulance driver Tom Cleary, told TVLine. “They were gonna try [to do a third season], but I’ve heard it’s done.”

The “This Is Us” star added, “I kind of love that British style: two seasons of tight, compact, good television. The more episodes you have, the thinner the episodes get. So I kind of dig that.”

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Finale: Why It’s Wrong to Obsess Over Jack’s Death, But Right to Be Pissed After That Ending

Although he has moved on to playing Toby, Kate’s boyfriend, in the NBC drama series “This Is Us,” Sullivan credits “The Knick” as the stepping stone in his career. “I was very proud of that show. And everything I’ve done since then is directly because of that show”, the actor said. “So I’m very thankful to Steven Soderbergh and the whole crew.” The last episode of “The Knick” aired back in December 2015.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.