‘The Last Jedi’: Carrie Fisher Will Not Be Digitally Resurrected for New ‘Star Wars’ Film

Fisher's death will also not result in any changes to the eighth "Star Wars" installment.

The tragic loss of Carrie Fisher in December came as a devastating blow to film fans around the world. For many “Star Wars” fans, her passing also inevitably raised questions about Fisher’s role in the next installment of the franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

As Disney CEO Bob Iger explained during a recent talk at USC’s Marshall School of Business, Fisher had finished shooting all her scenes for the eighth installement, “The Last Jedi.” “What I can say about that is she is in 8 and we’re not changing 8 to deal with her passing. So her performance, which we’re really pleased with, remains as it was in 8.”

Iger also laid to rest any theories about Fisher being digitally resurrected in future films. “In ‘Rogue One,’ we created digitally a few characters, one an actor that had actually passed away but had been in an earlier Star Wars film,” he said. “We’re not doing that with Carrie, although technology gives the ability to do so many different things today.”

Fisher is also set to appear in the 2017 drama “Wonderwall,” currently in post-production. The feature film debut of director Vlad Marsavin, the film follows a 12-year-old girl who travels through a magic portal and gets her wish to grow up.

